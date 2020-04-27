Raccoon in Raleigh tests positive for rabies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN )– A raccoon in Raleigh tested positive for rabies, the police department said.

On Saturday, an animal control officer with the Raleigh Police Department went to the 4100 block of St. James Church Road regarding a call about a raccoon that was acting abnormally.

Raleigh Police said the raccoon came in contact with a dog before the officer got to the scene.

The raccoon was secured and tested for rabies which came back positive, Raleigh Police said.

The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccine and the owner was instructed on what the next steps should be, Raleigh Police said.

If you see unusual behavior from an animal in Raleigh, please report it by calling 919-831-6311.

To help minimize your risk of getting rabies, Raleigh Police recommend that you don’t approach an animal you don’t know, make sure your pet has a current rabies vaccination, do not feed unknown animals, including cats and dogs, and make sure trash and food is not left out side.