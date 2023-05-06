RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — Racing for a cure.

On Saturday, Boxyard RTP was decked out in pink to support breast cancer awareness and research.

“One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. And that’s too many,” said Kimberly Burrows.

Burrows is an organizer for the 2023 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in the Triangle.

The startling statistic she shared is the same one that fuels many of the participants and volunteers to make sure that this year’s race is the most successful yet.

“We want to raise at least half a million dollars,” said Burrows.

With the skies blue and sun shining, thousands gathered to raise money for breast cancer patients and survivors.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

“The money that is raised today will be used for life-saving research. It’s going to be used for education, early detection, screening and advocacy,” said Burrows.

For many of the men and women in the race and behind the scenes, this is a personal mission.

“I myself am a one-year breast cancer survivor,” said Burrows.

“I am a six-year breast cancer survivor. I had a mastectomy in 2017,” said Lori McLean, who was volunteering and participating in the race.

It’s a mission to bring survivors and fighters together.

“When you see all of the survivors coming together, you feel like it’s a sisterhood,” explained McLean. “You realize you’re not doing this all by yourself.”

It’s also a chance for these advocates to change the future of this terrifying diagnosis.

“I’d love it if breast cancer wasn’t a death sentence anymore,” said McLean. “That it would be more of a manageable disease, and not the scary word of cancer.”

If people would like to contribute to the fundraising goal, there is still time to do so online.