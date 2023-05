GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal prosecutors say a felon from Raeford illegally had a gun in his possession.

U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston on Wednesday announced two federal charges against 25-year-old Aaron Deon Goode Jr.

He faces two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, with Hairston saying they stem from separate incidents in 2019 and 2021 in Hoke County.

If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.