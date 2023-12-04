RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found injured after Hoke County sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call on Nov. 22 in Raeford.

The victim was in the 100 block of Lasso Lane and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Several witnesses in the area stated shots were fired during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect as William Hernesto Rodriguez-Flores of Raeford.

On Nov. 23, deputies found Rodriguez-Flores in the 500 Block of Rockfish Road. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center.

Rodriguez-Flores was charged with break and enter with intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Hoke County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any further information, please contact Detective Spence with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910)875-5111.