RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man faces six drug and gun charges after deputies say they busted him with fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamines and a stolen revolver.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 38-year-old Jonathan Alex Wilkes was arrested after a May 25 traffic stop on Rockfish Road.

Deputies say they spotted the revolver near the center console, took it and determined it had been stolen from Cumberland County.

A subsequent search of the car turned up fentanyl, about 18 grams of crack cocaine, meth, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Wilkes was taken into custody on charges that include possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

He was being held on a $50,000 secured bond.