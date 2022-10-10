RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A cybertip led to the arrest of a Raeford man on multiple child-sexual exploitation charges.

The tip led to a May 4 knock-and-talk by the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations in the 7100 block of Philippi Church Road in reference to child sexual abuse material, according to a sheriff’s office news release Monday.

During the investigation, the person of interest, 21-year-old Richard Lynn Sanders III provided investigators with his cellphone for review, the news release said.

After reviewing the contents of the phone Wednesday, Sanders was charged with 16 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies said. He was detained without incident by the sheriff’s office.

Sanders’ bond was set at $100,000.