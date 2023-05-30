RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man faces drug trafficking charges after deputies say they found fentanyl when they searched his house.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Ryan Michael Stephens, 37, was being held in the county’s jail on a charge of trafficking opiates or heroin.

Deputies say they served the search warrant May 9 at his home on Prospect Avenue, then took him into custody and turned him over to the Fayetteville Police Department for charges not related to the drugs.

He was released from the Cumberland County Jail on May 19 and turned himself in to Hoke County deputies.

He is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.