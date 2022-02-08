Raeford man faces drug, gun charges after deputies find Glock, 75 oxycodone pills in backpack

This mugshot provided by the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office shows Kwamane Shaquan Smith, 32, who was arrested Feb. 4 on drug and firearm charges.

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man faces drug and firearm charges after authorities found a Glock handgun, marijuana and 75 oxycodone pills in his backpack during a traffic stop.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Kwamane Shaquan Smith, 32, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule-II controlled substance, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center after receiving a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies stopped his car Feb. 4 and asked him to step out of it after they smelled marijuana. He got out of the car with a backpack that deputies later searched and found a Glock 22, marijuana and a prescription bottle with 75 oxycodone pills.