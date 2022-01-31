Raeford man faces firearms charges after loaded Glock 21 found under his car seat

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man faces firearms charges after authorities say they found a loaded Glock 21 handgun under his seat during a traffic stop.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that James Marquise Nivens, 27, was arrested Saturday during the stop near Turnpike Road and Mockingbird Hill Road.

Deputies searched his car after smelling marijuana and found the loaded weapon under the driver’s seat with a round in the chamber.

Nivens was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon, in addition to driving with a revoked license and failing to stop at a stop sign.

He was being held in the Hoke County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.