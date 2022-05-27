RAEFORD, N.C.(WNCN) – Hoke County Sheriff’s Office reported a Raeford man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said the Special Operations Unit on Tuesday pulled over a man on Wayside Road for a traffic violation. When detectives walked up to the car, they reported seeing drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle in plain sight, a news release said.

During a search of the car, deputies found about 70 grams of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, Mark Timothy Dacoma Jones, 22, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, fictitious registration, and no operator’s license. Jones was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center and given a $1,000 unsecured bond by a magistrate.