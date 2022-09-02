RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.

During the Thursday search of Jacob Allen Hunt’s home and property with a narcotics K-9, the sheriff’s office said they found:

Glock 30s .45 caliber handgun

Several calibers of ammunition

Multiple high-capacity magazines

25.9 grams of fentanyl

116 grams of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office said the narcotics and firearm were seized and the suspect was arrested and charged.

Hoke County Sheriff’s Office

Hoke County Sheriff’s Office

Hunt was taken to Hoke County Detention Center. He was charged with possession of firearm by felon, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule vi controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunt received a $250,000 secured bond. The sheriff’s office said he received an additional $100,000 bond for violating the terms of his probation.