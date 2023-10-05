RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raeford Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning.

According to the department, the individual is wanted for questioning regarding a larceny from Barbee Pharmacy, located at 415 Harris Ave. in Raeford.

The department shared photos of the man, who appeared to be wearing a gray shirt, distressed pants and a baseball cap in camouflage print.

The Raeford Police Department is looking to question this individual for a larceny at Barbee Pharmacy. (Raeford Police Department)

Anyone who knows the man is asked to call (910) 875-4251 or send a direct message to the Raeford Police Department’s Facebook account.