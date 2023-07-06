GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford woman could face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding a victim insurance company out of more than $4.5 million, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina accused Kris Williams-Falcon of submitting millions of dollars in claims to the victim insurance from April 2021 to this January for services that she either did not provide or was not licensed to provide.

Williams-Falcon was a certified alcohol and drug counselor (CADC) before her license was revoked in April 2021.

She also was accused of submitting claims for services that she alleged to have provided to herself and family members, causing the victim company paid out nearly $4.7 million with $4.5 million of that going to Williams-Falcon, prosecutors say.

During the investigation, prosecutors say law enforcement seized a 2022 Dodge Charger, a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, as well as a total of approximately $492,000 from bank accounts controlled by Williams-Falcon.

Civil forfeiture is also pending for two parcels of property in Mecklenburg County, which was bought with almost $1.5 million from the scheme, according to law enforcement.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.