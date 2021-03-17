Railroad maintenance creating traffic problems in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Scheduled maintenance on railroad tracks in Dunn is creating a traffic headache as all but one road through town is closed, the city said on Facebook.

CSX Railroad has been working on maintenance this week, resulting in most of the crossings to be temporarily closed. Granville Street is the only available railroad crossing open, the city said.

The city offered the following advice on routes: Anyone traveling west on East Cumberland Street should turn onto South Clinton Avenue, travel north to East Granville Street, turn left, then travel west to North Ellis Avenue, turn left, then travel south on Ellis Avenue to West Cumberland Street. Anyone traveling on N.C. 301 north in Dunn should turn right at North Ellis Avenue instead.

Anyone traveling east on West Cumberland Street should turn left onto South Ellis Avenue, travel north to West Granville Street, turn right, then travel east on Granville Street to North Clinton Avenue, then turn right and travel south to East Cumberland Street. Anyone headed to Interstate 95 should take a left at North Clinton Avenue onto Carolina Drive, then take it to Jonesboro Road to I-95.

“Please be very careful and patient as we expect a heavy congested amount of traffic in the downtown area today. We hope you have a safe trip to your final destination,” the post said.