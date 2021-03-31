Raleigh 18-year-old gets $1 million bond amid additional child sex crimes charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh teenager already facing child sex crimes now faces two additional charges.

Cary police arrested Michael Campbell McGill in late January at his Raleigh home. McGill was charged with first-degree statutory rape and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, arrest warrants show. He received a $1 million bond.

McGill appears via video conference for a first appearance on new charges.

The offense occurred Nov. 25, 2020, with a 12-year-old, court documents show.

On Wednesday, he made a first appearance via video call on new charges of second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Court records show the second degree forcible rape allegedly occurred in September 2019.

In court Wednesday, McGill’s attorney, David Coolidge, said one of the new charges involved the same alleged victim as the initial charges from January. He added that two of the charges involved a second teenage victim that was present at the same time. Coolidge told the judge the charge from the 2019 alleged incident involved a third victim.

Prosecutors and Coolidge said this is still an ongoing investigation. New McGill’s lawyer told CBS 17, the state has not provided him with a full picture of what evidence they have to back their claims.

“That’s why it’s too early to say anything at this point in the case other than, the justice system assumes Michael McGill innocent until the state can prove that without a reasonable doubt, but until we get all the information from the state, that would be something that would have to wait,” Coolidge said.

McGill’s next court appearance is set for April 21 at 9 a.m. He remains behind bars.

Another attorney described his client is a high school senior who makes good grades and has stayed out of trouble, except for a “minor traffic charge.”

McGill is a student at AHOP Christian Leadership Academy in Chapel Hill, according to his attorney, Seth Blum.