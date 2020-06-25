Raleigh-Apex NAACP hosts virtual forum with law enforcement Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP Chapter will host a live virtual conversation Wake County law enforcement leaders.
The planned live-stream event is for leaders from both sides to have an open, honest discussion about the issues surrounding our country. The goal is for leaders to work together to find solutions, heal, and fix the what the NAACP is calling a ‘broken’ system in our nation.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
