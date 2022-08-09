RALEIGH, N.C. — Restaurants all over central North Carolina are hiring. Raleigh-area McDonald’s locations are not only offering a job, but applicants can also get help paying for college.

Those locations are holding hiring events Tuesday where people can go through on-the-spot interviews.

McDonald’s says it needs to hire around 840 people at its Raleigh restaurants.

One of the things they’re letting applicants know about is the “Archways to Opportunity” program, which helps employees pay for college.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin spoke at the beginning of Tuesday’s event and noted that the program has given thousands of dollars to students at schools across the area, like Wake Tech, N.C. State University, and North Carolina Central University.

“It’s not only we’re going to help you get a job. It’s we’re going to help you change your life,” Baldwin said.

Lovely Hines is a general manager at one of the Fayetteville restaurants and went through the program to get her bachelor’s degree and, soon, she’ll start her master’s program.

“It just helps you lessen the financial burden of going to college; less loans you have to take out, less financial assistance you have to look for,” Hines said.

Tuesday’s event will end at 5 p.m. With such a big need for workers right now, a McDonald’s spokesperson tells CBS 17 if you come in and apply, you might get a job offer that same week.