RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Triangle favorite among connoisseurs and casual chocolate lovers alike has been voted one of the best places in the country to indulge in decadent treats.

Videri Chocolate Factory, located in Raleigh’s Warehouse District, has made 10best.com’s list of the top chocolate shops in the U.S. The artisan chocolatier comes in at No. 9 on the 2023 rankings.

The site mentions the factory tours, both guided and self-guided, offered by Videri to show the public their chocolate-making process. It also mentions signature chocolate bars, single-origin bars and bonbons as some of the shop’s standout items.

Videri came in just above another popular place to get sweet treats in North Carolina. Asheville’s French Broad Chocolate was voted No. 10 on this year’s list. The store located in the mountain city’s downtown core is also famous for bonbons and confections as well as their Chocolate Lounge.

Top 10 Chocolate Shops in the U.S.