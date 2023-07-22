RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new Swim Guide report says two river sites in Raleigh and two in Clayton have failed the Swim Guide Test with high levels of E. coli.

It comes from Sound Rivers, a group that monitors several areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds.

Volunteers gathered samples this week from 54 popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound and tested for the bacteria E. coli, the guide said.

This week’s report says the Milburnie site next to the footbridge for the Neuse River Trail and the Poole Road canoe launch site in Raleigh measured above the recommended state and federal water-quality standards.

The Clayton RiverWalk and the Neuse Golf Club of Clayton sites also did not meet the recommended standards, according to the report.

“If there’s rain, there’s runoff — and with that runoff comes all the pollutants on streets and sidewalks, on the ground,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “After excessive rain, you can still recreate on the water. But it’s just generally a good idea to use caution and keep your eyes, ears, nose and mouth out of the water.”

