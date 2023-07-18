RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A disturbing discovery by a Raleigh pharmaceutical company is featured in a recently released Netflix documentary. It has also drawn the attention of lawmakers and the White House.

The Netflix documentary “Unknown: Killer Robots” explores the potential use of artificial intelligence in warfare.

Sean Ekins has already watched it twice, and described it as, “Totally eye-opening, terrifying.” That’s coming from someone who’s in it.

Ekins is the president and CEO of Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, a 12-person private company on the campus of North Carolina State University. The company’s goal is to save lives.

“We’re trying to make medicines, trying to come up with the next drug,” Ekins explained.

Scientists at Collaborations Pharmaceuticals use artificial intelligence to search for potential treatments for rare or infectious diseases and to make sure any drugs they discover are safe.

“We try to find molecules that are not going to be toxic when they’re given to humans,” noted Ekins.

After years of using artificial intelligence to help people, it was a discovery of AI’s extreme potential for danger that brought the company international attention.

Ekins says a Swiss organization that works to protect people from nuclear, biological, and chemical threats asked his company to find out whether the AI technology they use for drug discovery could be misused.

The findings were shocking.

“He flipped the switch of one of the models,” Ekins recalled. “So instead of making molecules that were not toxic, it now made very toxic molecules, and after we looked at the type of molecules that came back we saw it was able to design a chemical weapon.”

In six hours, Ekins said the computer came up with designs for 40,000 highly toxic molecules similar to and including the deadly nerve agent VX.

“VX is so deadly literally a grain the size of a salt grain would be enough to kill you,” Ekins noted. “It definitely disturbed me just to think of the ease that we were able to do it.”

He wasn’t the only one disturbed. Once published, Ekins said the findings drew the attention of the White House Office of Science and Technology as well as other federal agencies.

“The discussion with the White House really brought home the seriousness,” he said.

Senator Tedd Budd, who represents North Carolina, and Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey referred to Collaborations Pharmaceuticals’ research in a news release about two bills introduced in Congress designed to protect people from the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, particularly when it comes to biological and chemical weapons.

The research also drew the attention of Netflix, which included the company and its research in its documentary.

Ekins emphasized that none of the potential chemical weapons the computer designed were actually created.

Since the discovery, his company has shared ideas for preventing AI misuse. “We’ve come up with some potential solutions,” he said.

Still, AI is becoming more accessible and advanced all the time, and Ekins hopes no one tries a similar experiment with bad intentions.

“The reality is that now anyone could go off and do what we did; others could try to replicate it if they haven’t already,” he noted. “So, I think, in some ways, Pandora’s box has been opened.”