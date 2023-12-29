RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire is put out after it went up in flames early Friday morning, according to officials.

Around 11:00 a.m., a structure fire broke out at a home on the 1600 block of Bennett St. in Raleigh. Officials say the fire started in the living room of the home and was put out shortly thereafter.

According to the Raleigh Fire Public Information Officer, no residents were inside the home during the time of the fire. And there are no reported injuries.

Investigators say that the fire was determined to be accidental.

No other information has been given at this time.

