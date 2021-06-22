Raleigh, Durham make list for top 25 ‘best-run cities in America’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Durham have been ranked in the top 25 of WalletHub’s Best-Run Cities in America report.

Durham ranked 7th and received high marks in “quality of city services” (25th) and “total budget per capita” (11th). Raleigh ranked 11th and was 11th in “quality of city services” and 29th for “total budget per capita”.

Greensboro came in 22nd in the rankings.

WalletHub compares 150 of the largest US cities based on their operating efficiency. For each city, WalletHub constructs a “Quality of City Services” score that is then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.