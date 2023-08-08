RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s capital city is one of the top ten places in the country to be a hybrid worker, according to a recent study.

A list of the top 20 cities in the U.S. for hybrid work compiled by CommercialSearch, a commercial real estate agency, ranks Raleigh at No. 9.

The study evaluated data across several categories — hybrid job listings on the local unemployment market, housing costs compared to incomes, broadband coverage, travel times to work, quality of life and the number of coworking spaces and their prices.

Raleigh received high marks in some of the key indicators such as high-speed internet coverage (second-best in the country behind only St. Louis), housing affordability and average commute times.

“The housing cost here represents, on average, roughly 21% of the median household income, which placed Raleigh among the 10 most affordable places to live of the cities we compared for this ranking,” the entry on the city reads. “What’s more, on collaboration days when teams gather in the office, workers in Raleigh faced one of the lowest average commute times in the country … with an average of nearly 22 minutes spent getting to work, workers in Raleigh clocked the fourth-best commute time among the cities in our top 20.”

The city was also praised for its initiatives through the Downtown Raleigh Alliance to improve safety, cleanliness and lighting to entice people to come back into the city.

Durham also among top 20 cities

Durham is also on the list, coming in at No. 17. It ranked high in many of the same categories as Raleigh such as housing cost-to-income ratio and average travel time to work. It also had the sixth-lowest unemployment rate among the 20 cities on the list.

The fact that the area is a growing tech hub also works in Durham’s favor.

“Additionally, although Durham placed 11th for high-speed internet coverage, digital infrastructure might see improvements in the near future. That’s if increased expansion by the likes of Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft is any motivation,” the site states. “Not to be outdone, last year, IBM subsidiary Red Hat leased office space in Durham as a ‘spoke’ expansion that complements its headquarters in Raleigh and also positions the company for future growth, while simultaneously leaning into to the hybrid work model.”

Another North Carolina city ranked

The Triangle cities are not the only North Carolina representatives on the list.

Charlotte ranked No. 14 on the list. In addition to having one of the lowest unemployment rates among the cities on the list, according to the study the Queen City also has one of the most affordable coworking scenes in the nation.