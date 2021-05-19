Raleigh, Durham rec departments struggling to fill summer positions at pools, camps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some city recreation departments here in the Triangle say they’re struggling to fill summer positions, including jobs at pools and camps.

The City of Raleigh says its pools are opening on Memorial Day but only 70 percent of its nearly 600 summer jobs have been filled.

Recreation superintendent Kent Hunt says if they don’t fill enough positions, it could affect how the department runs its pools and camps.

“We may look at how the hours operate at a pool or whether or not we’re able to increase registration at a camp or things of that nature,” Hunt said. “I don’t think we’re at the point where we’ll say we’re canceling anything at this point.”

The City of Durham says it’s also struggling to find summer workers, mainly at its pools and camps.

You can apply for summer jobs in Raleigh and Durham at the links below: