RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both Raleigh and Durham have charged people responsible for strings of five armed robberies within months of each other this year.

On March 3, the Raleigh Police Department identified and charged a man investigators said was responsible for robbing five North Raleigh businesses from late February through March 3.

Elio Hernandez, 32, was charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as one attempted robbery — for robberies that began Feb. 23 and ended March 2, police said.

Those incidents included:

Feb. 23 at Marco’s Pizza at 7500 Ramble Way;

Feb. 27 at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4601 Capital Blvd.;

March 1 at the Eagles Gas at 8051 Target Side Drive;

March 1 at Sally’s Beauty Supply at 6411 Triangle Plantation Drive;

March 2 at the Sheetz at 4600 Millbrook Green Drive.

Then on Friday, Durham police announced officers charged a 16-year-old in connection to several armed robberies spanning from April 18 to 30.

Officers did not say if they had a lead on any other suspects who were involved in a robbery that occurred on April 18.

The Durham robberies included:

April 18 in the 900 block of Usher Street;

April 21 in the 500 block of Craven Street;

April 21 in the 3500 block of Dearborn Drive;

April 30 in the 1000 block of Allgood Street;

April 30 in the 3200 block of Dearborn Drive.

Durham police said no one was injured during the incidents and the investigation remains ongoing in a news release. The suspect was not identified due to being a minor.

The armed robberies in the two cities are not related.