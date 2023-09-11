RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you want a challenging but rewarding career, the Raleigh Fire Department is looking to recruit more firefighters throughout September for the 2024 Academy, which starts on Feb. 12, 2024.

According to the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS), RFD has so far responded to over 30,000 calls in 2023 for nine different categories.

In 2022, RFD responded to more than 48,000 calls. The top two fire causes were unattended cooking and smoking materials being improperly discarded.

The City of Raleigh has many firefighters serving the area from all different types of backgrounds and experiences. A firefighter’s starting salary is $46,540.00.

To apply, qualifications must include:

At least 19 years old by the start of the academy

Have a high school diploma or GED

Vision corrected to 20/30 in each eye

Have a valid driver’s license

In 2022, Raleigh was experiencing a firefighter shortage, causing two stations to remove engines from service.

RFD will hold an information session discussing the Fire Academy, what the hiring process entails, what it’s like to be a firefighter in Raleigh, and how to prepare for an RFD career.

The session will be held at Keeter Training Center located at 105 Keeter Center Dr. on Sept. 28 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A virtual session is also offered.

Registration for the information session closes at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27.

For more information on firefighter responsibilities and how to apply, visit RaleighNC.gov.