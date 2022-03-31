RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle Family Services offers therapy, housing support and supervised visitation for families.

“They come to us at the worst times in their lives. When they come in and there’s bars on the windows, there’s locks on doors. It really presents another opportunity for crisis and trauma,” said Alice Lutz, CEO of Triangle Family Services.

Lutz said an almost $400,000 award is changing that.

“It’s like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and winning that golden ticket,” she said.

A 25-year renovation plan is now down to one year. They’re installing real changing tables, improving lighting and resurfacing the parking lot.

“We’re not trying to jiggle a broken lamp to make sure we can turn on a light and literally during your therapy session, your therapist is moving a bucket around so that you can capture the water,” Lutz said.

The money comes they were awarded by the city of Raleigh came from am allotment from the American Rescue Plan. Raleigh recently awarded $10 million to nonprofits for capital improvement projects.

“It’s not everyday you get a $70 million pot of funds that lands on your lap to do something with,” said Evan Raleigh, assistant city manager for the city of Raleigh.

Out of the $73 million allotted to the city, $29 million has been used. It’s left $44 million for future projects. The city has until December 2026 to spend the rest of their American Rescue Plan funding.

“We want to be really thoughtful, make sure were being responsive to the needs that are out there immediately but make sure we’re being good stewards of those resources,” said Raleigh.

Of those $73 million:

$10M went to address homeless

$6.5M went to economic recovery

$12M went to community health

$650,000 went to infrastructure projects

While it is just a one-time payment, Lutz said it will have a lasting impact.

“For years of having a safe, secure, place they can come to and be treated as part of our family,” she said.

Triangle Family Services hopes to have most of their upgrades done before returning to in person services in May.

