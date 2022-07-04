RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–The City of Raleigh is holding a hiring event to fill vacant lifeguard positions. There will be open interviews Tuesday at the Biltmore Hills pool from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Back in April, CBS 17 spoke with the Parks Department Assistant director, Ken Hisler. He said the city needed to hire 100 lifeguards for the city’s eight pools.

CBS 17 spoke with Richard Lawrence outside the Millbrook Exchange community pool. He used to be a lifeguard at the beach. Lawrence says although the job doesn’t pay much, it’s important.

“It’s essential; its another way of protecting the people. True, parents are watching their kids, but now you have extra eyes trained to see what’s going on at the pool,” said Lawrence.

The City of Raleigh increased lifeguard pay from $9 an hour to $13 an hour.

The city will cover the cost to get certified. There will be swim tests Tuesday, so make sure you are prepared and have a bathing suit.