Raleigh man arrested in Asian restaurant break-ins now face charges in Nash County

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man who was arrested in a string of Asian restaurant break-ins now faces felony charges in Bailey.

On Dec. 8, Fayetteville police announced Raymond Michael Cobb, 58, as the suspect in a series of break-ins. He was arrested in Virginia and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Police in September said they captured video and images of suspects that have broken into 22 Asian restaurants across central and eastern North Carolina.

The break-ins and thefts began in January and involved at least one of the same suspects, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Officials said the thefts took place in Fayetteville, Fuquay-Varina, Sanford, Jacksonville, Lillington, Angier, Elizabethtown, Onslow, Gastonia, Chadbourn, and Angier.

The two most recent Fayetteville incidents happened Sept. 17 at two restaurants along Cliffdale Road and Ramsey Street, police said.

In Cumberland County, he is charged with five counts of breaking and entering of a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy, police said.

On Sunday, Bailey police said Cobb will face charges there, too.

He is charged with three unspecified felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with a break-in at the Dessert Cake Company.

Police said Cobb also has outstanding warrants from other agencies in North Carolina for similar crimes in other areas.