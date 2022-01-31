Raleigh man chance on a scratch off pays off with $100k prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off.

Madian Castillo bought a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the H&K Petroleum on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Castillo took home $71,019.

The NC Education Lottery said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million per year for education. In Wake County, the lottery has raised $62.8 million for education programs. That included $2.6 million in college scholarships.