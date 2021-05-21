Raleigh man charged in wife’s murder to remain behind bars without bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man accused of murdering his wife is being held without bond.

Photo courtesy Raleigh Police Department

Santago Oslo White, 56, was charged with murder after his wife was found dead.

Police said Sharen White, 47, was found with a gunshot wound behind a home in the 700 block of Ileagnes Road around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Wake County Schools confirmed to CBS 17 that Sharen White was a former employee in the transportation department.

Santago White was taken into custody Thursday at the Raleigh Police Department’s Northeast District office on Greens Dairy Road.

He was appointed a capital attorney on Friday.

Prosecutors have not determined whether this will be a capital murder case.

Santago White’s next court date is scheduled for June 10 at 2 p.m..