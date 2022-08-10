RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.

Court documents say Mundo Tapia-Rodriguez Jr. “committed or attempted to commit a lewd…act with a juvenile who was under the age of 6 at the time.”

Official documents also state that Tapia-Rodriguez committed statutory rape of a juvenile “who was 15 years of age or younger” at the time.

Mundo Tapia-Rodriguez Jr. was taken into custody and given a $500,000.