Raleigh man charged with vandalizing East Carolina University’s PeeDee statue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Raleigh man has been charged after the Pirate statue on East Carolina University’s campus was vandalized over the weekend.

Efe Mert Erdem, 18, and a non-student out of Raleigh was charged for damage to property. He was given a $500 secured bond, campus police said.

An ECU student who is a juvenile was also involved and referred to the Student Rights and Responsibilities Office.

ECU police released the following statement:

“ECU has a beautiful campus where many Facilities Services employees work tirelessly to maintain its beauty and charm. It is very unfortunate and disappointing when events like this occur. It isn’t just about a Pirate statue but also about the diligence and effort Groundskeepers, Housekeepers, Painters and countless other Facility staff members give to ECU daily.” Capt. Chris Sutton, ECU Police Department

The statue is known for being the target of vandalism in the past. Each time, the statue has been able to return to a presentable display on its post.

ECU’s student paper, the East Carolinian, reported the vandalism occurred Oct. 3 between midnight and 3 a.m.