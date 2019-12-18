Raleigh man gets 20 years in prison for Roanoke Rapids bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man received the maximum prison time possible after he was convicted of robbing a Roanoke Rapids bank in December 2017.

Dannie Parker in Dec. 2017

Dannie Simon Parker Jr., 49, was found guilty following a two-day trial in April, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said.

Parker stole $1,975 from the PNC Bank in Roanoke Rapids on Dec. 28, 2017.

Parker was captured while trying to make his getaway -law enforcement set up a roadblock on Interstate-95 south.

Police found the money from the bank, the note he used to rob the bank and other “incriminating evidence” on the passenger seat of Parker’s car, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Parker had already been convicted of federal bank robbery twice before his December 2017 arrest.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods – which aims to bring communities and law enforcement together to reduce violent crime.

The FBI, Roanoke Rapids Police Department, and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation into the robbery of the PNC Bank.

Assistant United States Attorneys Donald R. Pender and Melissa B. Kessler handled the prosecution of this case for the government.

