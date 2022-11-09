SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who died in a crash after running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to a toxicology report.

In the report obtained Wednesday by CBS 17, it said 56-year-old Scott Reid, of Raleigh, was found with alcohol in his body.

An autopsy report said he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

On Monday, March 28, police said Reid drove his car through the front of the Fastee Mart on Lee Ave. and stole from inside the business.

Officers said they arrived around 12:30 a.m. to find extensive damage to the front of the store.

It was at that point that Reid got into his car and drove away from the scene, according to police. Police tried to stop him, but he refused, the release said.

The chase went down Tramway Road toward U.S. 1 and ended when Reid crashed head-on with another car near U.S. 1 and Wicker Street, according to officers.

Police said Reid died at the scene.

The autopsy report said it was unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Two people in the other car involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was air lifted to UNC Chapel Hill and the other was taken to Central Carolina Hospital, the release said.