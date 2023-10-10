RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – West Millbrook Middle School is celebrating the end of construction on its new campus.

Wake County school leaders and commissioners were at the school for a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. Students moved into the new facility a year ago but the sports fields were finally finished a few weeks ago and the school held its first football game on campus last month.

Principal Kelly Aman tells CBS 17 that students have watched every bit of work done on campus, so it’s good to see construction finally finished.

“They were able to see their new building going up, they were able to see their old building coming down and I think they own this facility because of that,” Aman said.

It took more than three years to finish work on the $80 million campus.