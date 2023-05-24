RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People flying into the Raleigh area have a new place to sleep and they won’t have to travel far from the airport. On Wednesday officials with the Westin Hotel hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and showed off everything the hotel has to offer.

The hotel has over 200 rooms, a gym, a full restaurant, a pool, and more amenities. Officials hosted that ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, but the hotel has been welcoming guests since April. It’s something General Manager Leon Cox said has proven to be a success with some repeat customers already.

Cox said with Raleigh growing by the day, visitors need more places to sleep or relax and with this hotel right by the airport, he said it couldn’t be located in a better spot for those visitors.



“Within a small space, you get to do a lot of things, and experience a lot of things,” Cox said. “Plus you’re right next to a lot of shopping, you can walk to that shopping, and then the airport shuttle giving you ease in and out of the airport.”

The Westin Hotel in Raleigh is only the second Westin in North Carolina. The first one is in Charlotte.