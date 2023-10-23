RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh wants your feedback on how to improve where you live, work and play.

A room of people who live in Raleigh share their opinions around transportation, parks and rec, and arts and culture resources, only a few categories the city wants feedback on before the budget proposal in May.

“The city is growing. And our budget is a reflection of our priorities and our values,” said Sadia Sattar, the Budget and Management Services Director for the City of Raleigh.

Raleigh has $647.2 million in their general fund operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which started in July.

Breaking down where some of those funds go, 35% goes to public safety,19% to infrastructure and public services, and 10% to leisure services, such as greenways and parks and recreation.

While attention now shifts to the next budget, some potential areas for improvement include public transportation as well as the Five Points intersection that includes Glenwood Avenue.

“Every district has its own concerns and that’s the beauty of these sessions, just trying to get as many folks to come and voice their concerns,” Sattar said.

The City of Raleigh has a survey for projects, as well as information on other upcoming input sessions for you to attend.