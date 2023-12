RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A large police presence responded to Union Station in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday evening.

Police said the man arrested was 51-year-old James Andre Hunt, who’s accused of stabbing a woman in the area of Glenwood Avenue and W. Millbrook Road earlier in the day.

Hunt has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.