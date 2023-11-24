RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an incident at Crabtree Valley Mall that caused a brief shutdown Friday morning.

According to police, around 10:07 a.m. police responded to reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall at 4325 Glenwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers and mall security determined that no shots had been fired and no reported injuries.

Police say a small group of protesters were at the mall and there was a noise that startled some mall guests and shoppers ran towards exits.

Officers are trying to determine what the sound and cause of it was.

The mall is currently open for regular business hours.