RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a Food Lion Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:17 p.m. police responded to a shooting call that happened in the Food Lion parking lot on 7713 Lead Mine Road, according to Deputy Chief of Raleigh Police Department S.g. Oosterhoudt.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound, he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

So far the Food Lion is on a temporary lockdown.

Raleigh police are still currently on the scene collecting evidence and determining the cause to this incident. EMS are also still on the scene.

Police say that this appears to be an isolated incident and is no threat to the community.

This is an active investigation. Check back with CBS 17 for updates.