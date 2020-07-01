Raleigh police overtime costs for George Floyd protests surpass $860K

Police in riot gear protect the old state capitol building in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. It was the second day of protests in the North Carolina capital following the death of Minnesotan George Floyd while in police custody. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says its total overtime costs for officers patrolling the George Floyd protests surpassed $860,000, a CBS17.com investigation found.

CBS17.com filed public records requests with five local law enforcement agencies asking for the expenses associated with overtime for staff as well as an accounting of all less-lethal weapons used during the protests in Raleigh in late May and early June.

RPD responded Wednesday with spokeswoman Donna-Maria Harris saying officers worked 2,346 hours of overtime from May 30-June 8, with a total cost of $860,011.64 — by far, the largest expense discovered to date during the CBS17.com investigation.

With the Highway Patrol and State Bureau of Investigation fulfilling those records requests last week, a clearer picture of the total cost to taxpayers is emerging.

That brings the total combined overtime and less-lethal weapon expenses known so far to $873,291.20.

That includes $12,255.06 worth of less-lethal weapons used by the Highway Patrol — a figure that includes $11,304.78 worth of smoke canisters that cost $42.34 apiece and 49 canisters of OC spray at $17.50 apiece.

SHP 1st Sgt. Michael Baker said there were no overtime costs incurred between May 30-June 12 by the department, which logged 4,577 hours worked by troopers at a total cost of $149,802.77.

Harris said the count and dollar cost of the less-lethal weapons used by RPD are not yet available.

SBI spokeswoman Anjanette Grube said her agency had 10 employees working, and the total overtime cost was $1,024.50.