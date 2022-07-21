RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All week long, law enforcement is ramping up efforts to catch people speeding as part of a national campaign called Speeding Wrecks Lives.

At I-440 and Poole Road, CBS 17 crews saw Raleigh Police clock double digit speeders every few minutes, including a motorcycle going 93 miles per hour.

It was one of three locations Raleigh Police patrolled Thursday as part of the increased speed enforcement. The department gave out 93 citations and caught someone going 102 miles per hour.

Raleigh Police Special Operations Division Lieutenant James Stokes said the department has more officers out enforcing the speed limit in a coordinated effort as part of the campaign.

“Particularly on the beltine, where we are now, that’s where you see some really excessive speeds,” Stokes said.

Officers on a bridge above the beltline report speeds to cruisers and motorcycles stationed along the highway.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, 424 people died in North Carolina in speed related crashes last year. NCDOT said speed was a contributing factor in nearly a quarter of all fatal crashes in 2021.

“If you were traveling 80 miles per hour say, instead of 60, it’s gonna take your car twice as long to come to a stop as it would if you were going 60,” Stokes said. “So, you know, it may not seem like it when you’re driving, but the reaction time and the stopping distance are greater when you start getting those excessive speeds.”

There was a 17% increase in speed related crashes from 2017 to 2021, according to NCDOT.

The special push to stop speeders runs through Sunday.