Raleigh protestors still seeking change 1 year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An estimated 100 people rallied outside the federal building Thursday to remember the U.S. Capitol riots and call on lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation.

The rally was organized by several groups, including Tuesdays with Tillis and the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign, and those groups said they believe democracy is still at risk even one year after last year’s events.

“There’s a concern that democracy, we could lose it,” Mark Swallow said, one of the organizers. “So if we don’t stand up and take a stand on defending it, we lose it and it’s very difficult to get back.”

Thursday’s event was one of more than 200 events nationwide to remember the insurrection and ask for change. More local events will be held tonight throughout the Triangle.