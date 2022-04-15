RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh has made the top 10 list of the best places in the country to raise a family.

The City of Oaks checks in at No. 7 on the list put together Friday by American Home Shield.

The home warranty company points to a cost of living that’s 5 percent lower than the national average and a median home price that Realtor.com puts at $389,000.

It also points out the city’s restaurant scene and the area’s you-pick farms, and recommends the Art to Heart Trail that runs from the North Carolina Museum of Art to downtown, along with the Ann and Jim Goodnight Muslin Park.

Naperville, Illinois, was No. 1 on the list, followed by Ann Arbor, Michigan, and The Woodlands, Texas.