Raleigh roads impacted by floods remain damaged, some closed, after Saturday storm

Campbell Road is expected to be closed for a while according to the NCDOT Public Information Officer. He said further in investigation and calculation is needed before the road can be reopened.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple roads remain impacted by the many inches of rain that thunderstorms flooded Raleigh with on Saturday.

Campbell Road, that suffered a broken pipe, North Carolina Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Marty Homan said Sunday afternoon, “is expected to be closed for a while”.



Campbell Road damage (NCDOT).

Homan said the road needs further investigation and calculations to determine if a new pipe is needed or if the current pipe can be fixed. He said crews won’t be able to begin making any sorts of determinations until Monday.

Additionally, Holly Springs and New Hill Road reopened today around 12:30 p.m.

Yesterday, water completely covered these connected roads, but Homan said the water subsided and it was deemed safe to travel here.



Holly Springs and New Hill Road damage (NCDOT).

Finally, the two-lane ramp on US 1 and 1010 Road is still closed as the ramp remains under water.

Homan said that ramp will not reopen today, but NCDOT hopes to open at least one of the lanes as early as tomorrow.