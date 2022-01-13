Raleigh to begin treating roads Friday ahead of weekend winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews with the City of Raleigh will begin treating roads Friday ahead of the forecast wintry weather for the weekend.

As of Thursday morning, the CBS 17 Storm Team’s forecast says a winter storm will bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain to central North Carolina on Sunday.

The threat for icy roads is also increasing, according to CBS 17 meteorologist Rachel Duensing.

Julia Milstead with the City of Raleigh said the plan is for streets to be treated starting at 8 p.m.

“Raleigh transportation will brine streets beginning 8 p.m. Friday 1/14 and work until complete Saturday morning. We plan to revisit the forecast this afternoon and determine final staffing plans through the weekend,” she said.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said its crews will be treating Triangle roads beginning after Thursday morning rush hour.

As this process plays out, the NCDOT told CBS 17 it will be relying on contracted crews more heavily than usual, due to a combination of staffing challenges and COVID-19 absences.

The City of Raleigh said its crews are operating without staffing concerns leading into this winter weather.