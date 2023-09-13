RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman appeared in court Wednesday after authorities found a loaded handgun at Lead Mine Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement and Wake County Public School Security responded to the school and were informed that a child had a gun. Authorities said they were able to quickly confiscate the 9 MM Ruger after a classmate told faculty about the weapon on campus.

WCPSS said a message was sent to students and their families that same afternoon stating that no students were hurt. After an investigation, staff said the child had no intention to bring harm on the school but instead, was showing the firearm to classmates.

Law enforcement and school district security later arrested 30-year-old Princist Pittman who they said was responsible for the gun on educational property and in the hands of a minor. Authorities have not confirmed Pittman’s relationship to the student.

During Pittman’s first appearance in court, the 30-year-old told the district court judge that she planned to hire a lawyer. Pittman was ordered to not show up on any Wake County Public School without permission from the principal. She is expected to be back in court on Oct. 4.

School authorities also stated that “any student found of a weapon or a facsimile or a weapon on school grounds or on one of our school buses will be disciplined in accordance with district policies.”

Students and parents were encouraged to report safety concerns to an anonymous tip line at (919) 856-1911.