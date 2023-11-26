RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Between Black Friday and Secondhand Sunday, small businesses cashed in on this weekend’s holiday gift shopping spree.

The 36th annual Raleigh Christmas Carousel is one place business owners worked to get a boost. The holiday market hosts 250 small businesses selling everything from Christmas sweaters to specialty soaps.

Among those businesses was Mountain Mama Pottery.

“About 2018, I bought my wife a pottery school class,” said Aaron Whitlock. He said he never imagined the pottery class he gifted his wife would turn into a full-fledged business.

“[She] just fell in love with the art and it turned into Mountain Mama Pottery today,” Whitlock said.

This is their third year participating in the annual Christmas Carousel. The holiday market takes place every Thanksgiving weekend.

“This is the busiest time of the year because everybody’s getting ready for the holidays. It really kind of starts getting busy in September and then right now we’re in the thick of it until probably the second week of December,” he said.

Les Gray, with Southeast Productions, runs the market. He knows this weekend is a big deal for the small businesses with booths set up at the fairgrounds.

“We have become a part of that Black Friday tradition of getting out and seeing and being able to get those special things,” Gray said.

He estimated 20,000 people visited over the weekend. It’s foot traffic that many of the business owners wouldn’t normally see in such a short period of time.

A recent study from Constant Contact found half of small businesses attribute at least a quarter of their annual revenue to the holiday season. The study shows 75 percent of retail small businesses rely heavily on holiday customers.

“Oh, 100 percent,” agreed Whitlock. “We definitely rely on the local communities.”

Small businesses at the Christmas Carousel are trying to get their share of the more than $180 billion Americans are expected to spend on gifts this year.

“You don’t find these things on the store shelves. A lot of them are one of a kind. So, people come out here because they know that’s what they’re going to find,” Gray said.

Whitlock looks forward to some of those shoppers walking away with his wife’s unique pottery.

“We love sharing Amanda’s art with them and they’re buying something unique for their family members. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.