GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are planning overnight ramp closures this week as part of the ongoing work on the project to improve Interstate 40 between Southeast Raleigh and Clayton.

Weather permitting, the ramp from U.S. 70 Business East to I-40 East will be closed for reconstruction from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday through Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

This will make it possible to conduct the upcoming traffic shift onto the new eastbound I-40 bridges over U.S. 70 Business, which is tentatively scheduled for mid-November.

During this closure, drivers will be directed to continue on eastbound U.S. 70 Business to the Greenfield Parkway interchange to turn around and access I-40 East.

Drivers should factor the detour into their commutes and be mindful of the crews working near the travel lanes in this area.